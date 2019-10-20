Abhijit Banerjee's achievement should not be seen from political perspective: Mayawati

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday congratulated Indian-origin economist Abhijeet Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences and stated that every Indian should be proud of this achievement and it should not be seen from a political perspective.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati lauded Banerjee for his achievement.



"Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee for the experimental approach to alleviate poverty and winning the Nobel Prize. But it is completely wrong to see this from a political perspective, every Indian should be proud of this achievement," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Banerjee, an Indian-origin economist, and the academic professor was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. He won the coveted award along with his French-American wife Esther Duflo and American economist Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

The 58-year-old Kolkata-born economist is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. (ANI)

