  4. Abhinandan flies MiG-21 in Hindon on Air Force Day

Abhinandan flies MiG-21 in Hindon on Air Force Day

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 08, 2019 11:32 hrs

The air show was also marked by aerial displays of fighter aircraft by other Balakot heroes.

While Abhinandan led a group of three MiG-21s flying in avenger formation, Balakot heroes Group Captains Saumitra Tamaskar and Hemant Kumar flew a Jaguar and a Mirage 2000, respectively.

Abhinandan's aerial maneuver on the MiG-21 was greeted by huge cheers from the crowds.

The 87th Air Force Day was also marked by aerial displays of newly inducted attack chopper Apache and the twin-rotor blade Chinook chopper besides other aircraft.



