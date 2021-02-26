Abhishek Banerjee performs puja of Lord Jagannath at Kalighat residence

Sources said that the main priest of the Jagannath Temple in Puri came to Banerjee's Kalighat residence to perform the puja. The ritual was performed few hours before the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of Bengal Assembly elections.

Trinamool insiders said that Mamata Banerjee was also present there during the puja where she, along with her nephew Abhishek, prayed for the success of the party in the forthcoming state Assembly polls. Mamata's brother Babun Banerjee was also present there during the worship.

It was learnt from the sources that the family could not travel to Puri this year ahead of the elections, owing to tight schedule and the Covid-19 pandemic. Abhishek usually takes a couple of trips to Puri every year but it was not possible for him also due to his tight schedule.

