Abhyas Varga: 2-day training programme to be held for all BJP MPs

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A two-day training programme called 'Abhyas Varga' for all the BJP lawmakers from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be held in New Delhi from Saturday (August 3).

The 'Abhyas Varga' will be held at GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building. The event is scheduled to begin from 9 am.



The two-day programme will have different sessions where the MPs will be sensitised about their conduct inside and outside the Parliament. They will also be informed on how to connect with masses on issues related to public welfare.

Apart from these, the lawmakers will be sensitised on how to put forth the issues faced by people from their respective constituencies in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party's working president JP Nadda and other cabinet ministers are expected to be present at the event on both days. (ANI)

