Abolition of Legislative Council is in public interest: YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu on Monday said the decision to abolish the Legislative Council has been taken in public interest.

"The Legislative Council had taken a few decisions against the Bills being made in public interest by the Assembly. So, we have been discussing the need to continue with the Council," Vishnu told reporters.



"We discussed the matter for three days. At last, the Assembly has passed a resolution for the abolition of the Council. We took this decision in the public interests, which are more important than any interest," Vishnu said.

Earlier today, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed the state government's resolution to dissolve the Legislative Council.

The assembly will send the resolution to the Central government for further process. The House has been adjourned sine die. (ANI)

