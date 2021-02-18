About 60,000 vehicles passed through Delhi before farm stir, traffic now halved

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Protests have been continuing for nearly three months on Delhi's borders against the new farm laws. Roads at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have been closed due to the agitation. Police and security personnel have been deployed and vehicles leading to the protest venues diverted.

Because of this, the entire transport system has been destabilised. Movement of trucks to Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir has been affected because of the protests. Trucks have to take a much longer route to make an entry in Delhi.

Rajendra Kapoor, chairman, Delhi Goods Transport Organisation told IANS, "It is very difficult to assess the damage due to border closures but it can be said that there is just 60 per cent work at the moment."

"Customers from outside Delhi are not able to come here. Vehicle drivers are reluctant to come to the place and are apprehensive. No wonder the quantum of work is low. "

He further said, "While vehicles are taking more time to come from outside Delhi, the route becomes longer. One needs to spend 15 per cent more diesel to come into Delhi."

Giving an example, Rajendra Kapoor said, "The cost of coming from Mumbai to Delhi was Rs 25,000 and now after the closure of borders it comes to about Rs 28,000. "

In fact, before the agitation, there were 50 to 60 thousand commercial vehicles every day, but now only about 25,000 to 30,000 vehicles are able to enter Delhi due to closure of roads due to demonstrations.

Farmers have been protesting on various borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against three newly enacted farm laws. Eleven rounds of talks between the government and the farmers so far have proved inconclusive.

--IANS

msk/ash