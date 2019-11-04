About 90 challans issued for stubble burning in Ludhiana, says official

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Even as farmers continue to burn stubble in Punjab, about 90 challans have been issued for stubble burning in Ludhiana district.

Speaking to ANI here, Chief Agriculture Officer Ludhiana, Baldev Singh said, "In Ludhiana, there are about 90 challans that have been issued and a total fine of Rs 4,22,000 have been imposed."



"Our Agriculture department's job is to create awareness and provide machines on subsidy to farmers. Last year, we provided 28,609 machines and this time we got about 23,000 applications and we have delivered 15,000 machines till now," he said.

"The incidences of stubble burning are falling and it will continue to do so as the farmers are made aware of this issue," he added. (ANI)

