Above normal rainfall for coastal AP, Rayalaseema next fortnight

"During the next two weeks, (Friday to July 22) above normal rainfall is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema," said the official.

Amaravati, July 8 (IANS) Over the next two weeks, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions have been forecast to receive above normal rainfall, said a Met official on Thursday.

As per the Met department's official records, coastal AP witnessed 25 per cent more rainfall at 4.1 cm than the normal rainfall of 3.3 cm in the first week of July.

However, Rayalaseema received a whopping 236 per cent excess rainfall at 5.3 cm compared to its normal range of 1.6 cm in the same period.

Meanwhile, the north-south trough from Jharkhand to north coastal AP now runs from the cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal to south coastal AP at an elevation of 3.2 kms.

"A low pressure area is likely to form over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north AP and south Odisha coasts around July 11," the official added.

Entire Thursday passed off sunless and cloudy at several places in West Godavari district in and around Bhimavaram, Vissakoderu, Rayalam, Chinamiram and other places.

