Abraham & Thakore bring a sustainable collection at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

The eco-friendly presentation was inspired by the theme of 'Assemble. Disassemble. Reassemble' will be made from Green Gold; a unique fabric created from recycled PET by R-Elan. The range will consist of classic shapes that are timeless and versatile, forming the basis of a contemporary ready-to-wear wardrobe, perfect for every occasion.

The duo will be creating a collection that explores different ways to create fashion using practices that are sustainable and mindful.

Commenting on the collaboration with Abraham & Thakore for their collection, Gunjan Sharma, CMO -- Polyester Business, Reliance Industries Ltd. said, "The eco-friendly collection by Abraham and Thakore magnificently combines sustainability and style, and it enhances key aspects of our fabric of the future - R | Elan. The collection showcases excellent efforts in different ways to create fashion using practices that are sustainable and mindful. Ensembles like these, drive us at Reliance to stretch the limits and bring out new technologies that are more sustainable and eco-friendly."

The exploration of techniques such as patchwork, hand stitching and quilting, form the focus of the collection. Whilst creating 'glamour out of waste', a selection of evening wear in the collection, these garments have been intricately embroidered using sequins that have been made from sheets of discarded PET materials.

David Abraham & Rakesh Thakore said, "The process of the breaking down of PET materials to create textiles is a crucial step in the circular journey of responsible fashion production. The collection takes a look at the traditional methods of recycling and upcycling of textiles that are a part of our common textile heritage. There couldn't have been a better partner to help design this collection than R-Elan. Working with R-Elan's range of eco-friendly Green Gold fabrics was an interesting experience."

True to their DNA, the soon-to-be showcased range will explore new sustainable fashion practices ranging from drawing on traditional hand skills to investigating new materials and technologies that can effect positive change.

