Abrogation of Article 370 has fulfilled incomplete aspirations of people of J-K, Ladakh: Gehlot

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday said that the abrogation of Article 370 has fulfilled "incomplete aspirations" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Earlier in August, the central government had scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.



Highlighting the decisions taken in the last 100 days of Narendra Modi-led central government, Gehlot, in a statement said, "This historic step (abrogation of Article 370) has been taken to fulfil the incomplete aspirations of the citizens of Leh-Ladakh with Jammu and Kashmir and to provide equal rights to the Dalit, Adivasi women from there."

Gehlot said that the government has "100 per cent" lived up to the expectations of the people.

"The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been devoted entirely towards national unity, national security, economic strengthening, social justice, women empowerment and farmer welfare," he said. (ANI)