Abrogation of Article 370 paved the way for development of J-K, Ladakh: Naqvi

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has paved the way for the development of the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.



While responding to a query whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be chairing an all-party meet with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir next week, Naqvi said, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are being included in the development process with dignity. They are part of the developmental process now."

"People are now feeling that Article 370 was one of the biggest hindrances in the way of the development of the UTs," the Union Minister said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah constantly are in touch with the people in J-K and Ladakh and accordingly resolve their concerns," he added.

PM Modi is likely to chair an all-party meet with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir next week, sources said on Saturday.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 was notified by the government on August 9, 2019, paved the way for the creation of two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature and Ladakh, without it.

The Act provides that the number of seats in the legislative assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the Election Commission. (ANI)