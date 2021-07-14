  1. Sify.com
  4. Absconder arrested after 15 years in J&K's Kishtwar

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 14th, 2021, 14:20:20hrs
Jammu, July 14 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said it has arrested an absconder after 15 years in Kishtwar district.

Police said Ghulam Hassan Chopan, a former militant, was wanted in case FIR number 17/2006 registered in the Chatroo police station of Kishtwar district.

"The absconder was arrested after 15 years by a team led by Inspector Sandeep Singh", police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devinder Singh supervised the team that succeeded in arresting the absconder, police added.

--IANS

sq/dpb

