Absconder arrested after 15 years in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, July 14 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said it has arrested an absconder after 15 years in Kishtwar district.
Police said Ghulam Hassan Chopan, a former militant, was wanted in case FIR number 17/2006 registered in the Chatroo police station of Kishtwar district.
"The absconder was arrested after 15 years by a team led by Inspector Sandeep Singh", police said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devinder Singh supervised the team that succeeded in arresting the absconder, police added.
--IANS
