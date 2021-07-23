Absconding Bihar DSP asked to appear before inquiry committee

Patna, July 23 (IANS) A DSP of Bihar Police, on the run for the last 8 years after facing a murder charge following a custodial death, has been asked to appear before an inquiry committee, an official said.
Arshad Jama, the then DSP of Kotwali Patna, faced a murder charge after an accused died during third-degree torture in the lockup of the police station and was allegedly involved in the torture, and went absconding from June 30, 2013.
An FIR under Sections 302, 342, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Kotwali police station Patna against him.
A high-level meeting headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, was held on July 9 wherein the matter of Jama was discussed.
Jama has been asked to appear before Inquiry Committee headed by IGP, Modernisation, K.S. Anupam, and before that report to DSP Abhijit Kumar Singh in police headquarters, Patna.
--IANS
