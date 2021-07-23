Absconding Bihar DSP asked to appear before inquiry committee

Patna, July 23 (IANS) A DSP of Bihar Police, on the run for the last 8 years after facing a murder charge following a custodial death, has been asked to appear before an inquiry committee, an official said.

Arshad Jama, the then DSP of Kotwali Patna, faced a murder charge after an accused died during third-degree torture in the lockup of the police station and was allegedly involved in the torture, and went absconding from June 30, 2013.