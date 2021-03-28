By Absconding Criminal Dies After Receiving Injuries In Encounter With Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): An absconding criminal, Kuldeep Fazza, who had fled on March 25 from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, died after sustaining injuries in an encounter by Delhi Police on Sunday.



The encounter took place in a flat in Rohini's Sector-14.

Fazza had sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police Special Cell Team and was later declared brought-dead at Ambedkar Hospital on Sunday morning.

He was lodged in Mandoli jail and brought to GTB hospital on March 25 for treatment. After meeting the doctor, when the Police team was taking him back, 5 persons unleashed firing at a police party outside the hospital premises in an attempt to free Kuldeep from police custody.

Kuldeep fled the spot as the police were engaged by his associates. (ANI)

