Absconding molestation-accused Maharashtra cop suspended

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has suspended fugitive Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Motor Transport Dept) Nishikar More, who faces molestation charge by a minor teenager, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced here on Thursday.

Besides, police driver Dinkar Salve has also been suspended in the sensational case in which a teenager from Navi Mumbai accused the DIG of molestation.

"Currently, the DIG is currently absconding and police teams are on the lookout for him. The driver who had gone to the victim's residence has also been suspended and further investigations are on," Deshmukh told media persons.

The fast-paced developments came hours after a Raigad Court rejected the DIG's plea for anticipatory bail on Thursday, paving the way for his arrest. The alleged molestation incident occurred during her birthday party on June 5 last year, which the accused had barged into and reportedly misbehaved with her. The 17-year old victim has left home four days ago, leaving behind a note threatening to commit suicide and efforts are on to trace her out, police said. qn/vd