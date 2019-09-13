ABVP leading in all 4 seats in DUSU elections

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI):The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was leading in all the four seats of the central penal in the in the elections to the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) for which counting of votes began on Friday.

Initial trends in counting indicated that the ABVP candidates were leading over candidates of the National Students Union of India (NSUI).



The voting percentage recorded this year was 39.90 per cent this year against 44.46 per cent voter turnout last year.

APVP. affliated to BJP, has fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for the vice president, Yogit Rathee for the general secretary and Shivangi Kherwal for the post of joint secretary.

The Coingess-affiliated NSUI has fielded Chetna Tyagi as President, Ankit Bharti for the vice president's post, Ashish Lamba for the secretary's post and Abhishek Chaprana for the post of joint secretary. (ANI)

