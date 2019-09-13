ABVP leads on two posts in DUSU polls

The RSS-affiliated ABVP had fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for vice-president, Yogit Rathee for general secretary and Shivangi Kherwal for joint secretary.

For the Secretary post, it was a close fight with the NSUI's Ashish Lamba.

For the Joint Secretary post, the ABVP is leading, but not with a huge margin.

Sixteen candidates are in the fray for the four DUSU posts -- president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

The Congress' student wing NSUI fielded Chetna Tyagi for president, Ankit Bharti for vice-president, Ashish Lamba for secretary and Abhishek Chaprana for joint secretary.

Around 40 per cent of the 1.3 lakh eligible students voted in the elections to the DUSU on Thursday.