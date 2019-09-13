  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. ABVP leads on two posts in DUSU polls

ABVP leads on two posts in DUSU polls

Last Updated: Fri, Sep 13, 2019 15:58 hrs

The RSS-affiliated ABVP had fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for vice-president, Yogit Rathee for general secretary and Shivangi Kherwal for joint secretary.

For the Secretary post, it was a close fight with the NSUI's Ashish Lamba.

For the Joint Secretary post, the ABVP is leading, but not with a huge margin.

Sixteen candidates are in the fray for the four DUSU posts -- president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

The Congress' student wing NSUI fielded Chetna Tyagi for president, Ankit Bharti for vice-president, Ashish Lamba for secretary and Abhishek Chaprana for joint secretary.

Around 40 per cent of the 1.3 lakh eligible students voted in the elections to the DUSU on Thursday.



talking point on sify news

Latest Features