ABVP members hold rally in support of CAA, NRC in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here on Friday.

The demonstrators marched towards the secretariat and raised pro-CAA, NRC slogans and demanded the implementation of NRC.



Rallies in support of and against CAA and NRC have been held in several parts of the country.

The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

