Academic activities resume at JNU on second day of winter semester

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): The academic and administrative units of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) functioned normally on Tuesday, on the second day of the winter semester.

"The academic and administrative units of the university functioned normally today. The number of student registrations has been rising consistently and the last date of registration has been extended till January 15, 2020," JNU administration said.

Earlier yesterday, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar appealed to parents of the students to advise them to register for the winter semester."The first day of winter semester has started and more than 50 per cent of the students have paid their hostel dues and registered. The classes have begun and some students are on the way as they went home. I appeal to parents to advise their pupils to register in the winter semester else it will lead to loss of one academic year which will not be good for our students," Kumar had told to ANI."The University has extended the registration dates without any fines. I hope that the majority of the students will register and the academic program will continue," he added.The JNU had announced the extension for the registration deadline for the 2020 Winter Semester.This comes after a violent incident at the JNU campus on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university.Several students and teachers, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack. (ANI)