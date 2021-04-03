ACB arrests former J&K Bank chairman in tender fraud case

Srinagar, April 3 (IANS) The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested former chairman of J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmad Nengroo on Saturday in connection with a tender fraud case.

Sources said the ACB arrested Nengroo in connection with a case of awarding tenders of housekeeping to a Mumbai-based company by allegedly not following proper norms, thereby causing a loss of Rs. 6,29,56,575 to the bank.