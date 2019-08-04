ACB issues notice to Mufti in JandK Bank probe; 'such tactics won't work', she says

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Amid the prevailing tensions in Jammu and Kashmir following security advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday received a notice from the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the alleged regularities in appointments at J&K Bank during her term as Chief Minister of the state.

The ACB, in the notice, claimed to have found that some appointments at the bank were made by its Chairman on "references of the recommendation" of some Ministers in her Cabinet.The agency sought clarification from Mufti as to whether she had endorsed any of the appointments. "It may please be clarified whether such references had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise for appointments in J&K Bank," it said.However, Mufti said she was surprised with the letter, terming it a "tactic" of the government to "browbeat" mainstream politicians of the state."Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders and thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won't work," Mufti tweeted.Last month, the ACB has booked the management and some officials of the J&K Bank along with the illegal beneficiaries involved in loan fraud amounting to crores.The agency had also conducted searches at various premises on the allegations of financial irregularities committed by the bank officials.Governor Satyapal Malik had last month said that the names of several politicians will come to fore in the investigation in the case. (ANI)