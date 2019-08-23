ACB nabs Annavaram Temple employee red-handed for taking bribe

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): An employee of the Annavaram Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while taking a bribe of Rs 5000.

While sharing details regarding the case, Rajahmundry ACB DSP Ramachandra Rao said that C. Saibabu is working as a senior assistant in the engineering section of the temple in Annavaram.



A contract, named G Varaprasad, built a shed worth Rs 9.5 lakhs on land belonging to the temple, in 2016. Post work completion, the contractor has been asking to refund the security deposit amount. However, Saibabu kept on demanding a bribe to refund the amount, Rao shared.

The contractor then approached the ACB a few days ago. Following his complaint, a trap was laid and Saibabu was caught red-handed by ACB officials.

Rao further informed that case has been filed against Saibabu and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

