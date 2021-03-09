ACB raids offices, residences of nine officials across Karnataka in DA case

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday raided residences and offices of nine officials in connection with a disproportionate assets case at 28 places in 11 districts across Karnataka.



"A team of 52 officers and 172 staff of Anti-Corruption Bureau today conducted raids and search related to disproportionate assets against nine officers at 28 places in 11 districts," informed the Karnataka unit of the ACB.

According to ACB, cash, jewellery, expensive watches and gold utensils were recovered during the raid at CESCom Superintendent Engineer KM Munigopal Raju's house in Mysore. (ANI)

