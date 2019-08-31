ACB sleuths arrest officer for taking bribe from farmer

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A deputy inspector, working at sub-collector office, was caught red-handed while taking bribe from a farmer on Saturday.

Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught accused N Yekasi, while he was taking a bribe of Rs 35,000 from farmer Kranti Kumar, who sought deputy inspector's help in the survey of his land.



The aggrieved farmer approached the ACB, following which, officers laid a trap and caught the corrupt officer red-handed.

"The farmer had applied in Tehsildar office for subdivision of his own land's patta. It is his own land and he just wanted some correction for which the officer demanded Rs 30,000 bribe," ACB DSP Ramanamurty told ANI.

He further said the inspector deliberately kept the farmer's land file with him.

"We have registered a case against the accused and we will arrest him," the DSP added. (ANI)

