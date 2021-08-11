'Access For All' gives call for all-inclusive arts festival

The project in India is a first of its kind between 'Access For All' and performer and creative consultant, Jonny Cotsen, to develop MAAF.

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) 'Access For All' has given an open call for 'Manifesto for Accessible Art Festival' (MAAF), where accessibility is at the apex of planning an all-inclusive arts festival celebrating artists and audiences with disabilities.

The aim of this project (Virtual Artist Residency) is to design a Manifesto for an all-inclusive festival co-hosted between Wales and India.

MAAF will be a structured toolkit that focuses on providing a global platform for artists with disabilities and will cater to the needs of audiences with disabilities and provide a universally designed space, without adopting an 'able-ist' approach.

MAAF is one of the British Council's 'Connections Through Culture' grants, supported by the Wales Arts International/Arts Council of Wales to develop co-created projects between artists, arts organisations, and festivals in both India and Wales.

Commenting on the project, Siddhant Shah, Founder and Access Consultant, 'Access For All', said, "The entire process of MAAF will be documented and we aim to use it as a resource toolkit to aid and assist art festivals, organisations and others to incorporate an accessible approach from conception."

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the project will take place as a digital artist residency, using digital media to virtually connect six artists (three each from Wales and India) with one another in a virtually intensive, collaborative workshop over the course of two weeks from September 28 to October 8.

At the end of the process, the project organisers will be looking to invite artists to join the full MAAF project. The program will be conducted in English, supported by a sign language interpreter.

