Accolades for Nadella from home state Andhra

J.C. Pavan Reddy, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader said the elevation of Nadella is a very proud moment for all the Telugu people across the globe.

Amaravati, June 18 (IANS) Accolades and congratulatory messages poured in for Satya Nadella, who was elected as Microsoft Chairman even as he held the CEO post at the tech giant, a feat achieved first time in two decades.

"Satya Nadella on his new role as Microsoft chairman! A very proud moment for Telugu people across the globe," said Reddy on Friday.

Earlier, TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu echoed with a similar message.

"Congratulations to Nadella on his new role as Microsoft chairman! A very proud moment for Telugu people across the globe.

Nadella met Naidu back in 2015 when he was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Likewise, TDP national general secretary and the party's second in command Nara Lokesh was elated to know about Nadella's promotion.

"Elated to hear that Nadella has been appointed as the chairman of Microsoft. He has made every Telugu proud with his stellar achievements," said Lokesh.

Congratulating the new MS chairman, Lokesh wished him all the best for his new role.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also reiterated that Nadella's elevation is a proud moment for all the Telugu people and conveyed his best wishes.

The new Microsoft chairman's father, B.N. Yugandhar, was an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and belonged to Anantapur district in the Rayalaseema region of the southern state.

