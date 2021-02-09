Accomplice of pro-Khalistan terrorists arrested in UP

New Delhi: A joint team of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh police has arrested an accomplice of pro-Khalistan terrorists in Lucknow, police said on Tuesday.

Jagdev Singh alias Jagga was arrested from Vikas Nagar area of the city on Monday, they said.

The accused is linked to pro-Khalistan terrorists Paramjit Singh Pammah and Maltani Singh, they said, adding, Paramjit is currently in the UK while Malatani is in Germany.