Accused behind inviting people for nude party will be arrested soon: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday assured that the police will soon arrest the accused who is behind a viral poster inviting people for a nude party in Morjim town.

"The police would soon arrest the person responsible for the spreading posters about holding a nude party in Goa," he told ANI.



Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar and Garbage Minister Michael Lobo also condemned the poster for nude parties saying such things should not be allowed to happen.

"Nude party posters are an attempt to destroy Goa's image," Lobo said, adding that the organisers of such parties did not respect women.

The poster which went viral on Monday mentioned that there will be 15-20 foreigners and more than 10 Indian girls taking part in the proposed party.

The police had already begun a probe in connection with the poster matter. (ANI)

