Accused in Hyd rape-murder of 6-year-old commits suicide

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (IANS) A week after rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad, the only accused in the case allegedly committed suicide.

The body of Pallakonda Raju, 30, was found dead on the railway tracks near Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district.

"The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body," tweeted the DGP