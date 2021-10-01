Accused involved in killing of J&K Police Inspector arrested

The accused Muheeb Bashir Dar, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar, and resident of Manganwagi is also involved in many other terror-related incidents, police said.

Srinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) A man allegedly involved in the killing of J&K Police Inspector Parvez Ahmad, who was shot dead on June 22 this year while on his way to the mosque for prayers, has been arrested, officials said on Friday.

Meanwhile, on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists and their planning to attack security forces, a joint checkpoint was established at Mujhmarg Junction in Shopian by police, army, and the CRPF.

"During checking, a suspicious person, on seeing the search party, tried to flee from the spot but the alert party apprehended him," police said.

He has been identified as Kamran Bashir Hajam, resident of Babapora, an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT.

A hand grenade and 29 rounds of 7.62 mm calibre were recovered from his possession.

Police have registered a case and investigations are going on.

