Accused of being police moles, 2 villagers killed in Odisha

Their bodies were found in two separate places on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred under the Belaghara police limits of the district on Friday night, said police sources.

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (IANS) A group of armed Maoists allegedly killed two villagers in Odisha's Kandhamal district, accusing them of being police informers.

The Maoists belonging to the Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali division left a handwritten note accusing the two of providing information to police about five of their colleagues, who were killed in a police encounter in September last year.

According to the poster, the Maoists warned the other informers to surrender within 15 days at Jan Adalat, unless they will be sentenced to death.

"We have complete knowledge of all those who are providing inputs to police. All informers should surrender before the Jan Adalat within 15 days, or else they too will suffer the same fate," read the poster written in Odia language.

It said Naveen Patnaik government, Odisha Police DG Abhay and IG (Intelligence) R.K. Sharma will be held responsible for the loss of lives.

--IANS

