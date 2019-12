Hyderabad: All four accused arrested last week for the gruesome rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian were shot dead in an alleged encounter early on Friday, Cyberabad Police said.

Police officials said the four accused tried to escape custody when they were taken at 3:30 am to the crime scene near Shadnagar, around 50 km from Hyderabad.

Sources said the quartet was taken to the spot for a reconstruction of the crime.

The four bodies have been taken to a government hospital.