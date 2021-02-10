Ace athlete Hima Das to be appointed DSP of Assam Police

Guwahati, Feb 10 (IANS) Ace sprinter Hima Das will be appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam Police, for her outstanding contributions in various national and international athletic meets, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said that the decision to appoint Das as DSP was taken in an Assam cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Dispur on Wednesday.