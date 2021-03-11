Acer launches gaming laptop at Rs 89,999

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Acer India on Thursday launched its much-awaited Nitro 5 gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card in India for Rs 89,999.

The latest Nitro 5 comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core processor that enables immersive gaming experiences.

"Our Nitro 5 gaming laptop range has been a huge success in the Indian market and provides the perfect stepping stone to competitive e-sports. The close collaboration between Acer and NVIDIA has resulted in a laptop which has the performance, design, cooling and portability which is unmatched at this price point and we are excited to bring this to the Indian market," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said in a statement.