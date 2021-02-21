  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Acid attack on girl in UP's Hapur, case registered

Acid attack on girl in UP's Hapur, case registered

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 22nd, 2021, 02:35:15hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Visual from Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): A chemical suspected to be acid was thrown at a girl in Hapur on Sunday, police said.
Neeraj Jadaun, Superintendent of Police, said a case has been arrested and the accused will be nabbed soon.

"The incident took place at around 7:30 pm. A chemical suspected to be acid was thrown at a girl. She was hospitalised immediately. Later she was referred to Meerut. She is out of danger now. A case is being registered. The accused will be arrested soon," Jadaun told reporters here. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features