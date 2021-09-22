Acid attack on woman in UP district

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 22 (IANS) A 25-year-old woman suffered severe burn injuries, following an acid attack by two bike-borne youths.

The woman was at her toy shop at Lajpat Nagar here on Tuesday, when the youths, who wore masks to cover their faces, threw acid on her and fled.

Akansha Saini, the victim, was first rushed to a primary health care centre and then referred to the Orai medical college.