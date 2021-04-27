Acquire tankers too to ensure oxygen supply, Gehlot to PM

Without tankers, oxygen cannot be sent to states, Gehlot stressed.

Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to acquire tankers from all over India as he has been acquiring oxygen plants and allot them to states.

"You should allot tankers too the way you are allowing oxygen. This will help redress the grievances of states, no matter if it is Delhi or Rajasthan or any other state," he told Modi.

Also requesting the PM to allot medicines and oxygen in accordance to the patients' number in the state, he said: "Rajasthan has a higher number of patients. People have started facing the challenges now."

Earlier, Gehlot spoke to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and presented her the detailed report of the state which left her worried, said Congress officials.

