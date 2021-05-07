ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance, Feeding India to donate 50k oxygen concentrators

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) ACT Grants (a not-for-profit movement created by the VC and start-up community in India), Swasth Alliance (a not-for-profit alliance of over 150 healthcare organisations) and Feeding India (a not-for-profit run by Zomato) are working towards the goal of sourcing and distributing 50,000 oxygen concentrators.

These oxygen concentrators will be donated across India free of cost, largely to various public health institutions and NGOs working for public health. Delhivery (logistics partner), Amazon (Logistics partner), Temasek Foundation (Sourcing and Funding partner), Paytm (Sourcing partner) and several others from the ecosystem are supporting this effort.

MyGov is supporting the initiative by ensuring proper coordination with various stakeholders involved, in particular the District Collectors for most optimal utiliSation of the oxygen concentrators.

These oxygen concentrators will be donated within the month of May. Over 2,500 concentrators have already been delivered, another 7,500 will be shipped in the next seven days, and the remaining will get delivered over the next three weeks in batches.

Given that demand for oxygen concentrators currently outstrips supply, an allocation methodology has been developed leveraging publicly available Covid-19 data. This methodology is further refined using predictive analytics generated by the Aarogya Setu ITIHAS interface (Developed by IIT Madras) for emerging hotspots.

--IANS

san/vd