Action sans probe against govt official not fair: Karnal DC

Karnal, Sep 8 (IANS) Amid the ongoing stand-off between the Karnal district administration and the protesting farmers over the lathicharge on the latter on August 28, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Karnal, Nishant Yadav, said on Wednesday that demanding action against a government official without any inquiry into the matter 'is not fair'.

Yadav's comments came after the meeting between the district administration and the protesting farmers ended inconclusively for a second straight day on Wednesday.

He was referring to the farmers' demand to suspend SDM Ayush Sinha, who was allegedly caught on camera instructing the police to beat up the farmers during their protest on August 28.

The meeting between the farmers' delegation and the district administration on Wednesday lasted for around five hours, but ended without any breakthrough.

A delegation of 13 farmer leaders led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait stood firm on its demand to take action against the SDM and conduct an independent inquiry into the matter, whereas the administration said that taking action against government officials will not be possible without a proper probe.

"Today's meeting was inconclusive. Another round of meeting will take place in the coming days. It is not necessary that every meeting would be conclusive. They have agreed on some points, but have disagreed on many," Yadav said.

He said the farmers have been permitted to continue their protest peacefully without disrupting the functioning of the mini secretariat.

"The farmer leaders have assured us that they will not create any hurdle in the functioning of the administration. The barricades put up on the main road connecting the mini secretariat will be removed. But no one will be allowed to enter the secretariat," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, the farmer leaders said that their protest will continue until their demands are met.

"Our peaceful protest will continue here in Karnal until the government takes action against the IAS officer. However, the administration will be allowed to function as usual so that the people don't get affected," Tikait said after the meeting.

He said the farmers' unions will hold a meeting after a day or two to decide the future strategies.

"We have clearly told the administration that invite us (farmers) for a meeting only when if you have got instruction from the higher authority to take action against SDM, otherwise don't call us for any meeting," Tikait added.

The protest that began near the Anaj Mandi on Tuesday has now shifted to the mini secretariat in Karnal.

Gangaram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal, who was also present in the meeting, said, "We are trying to communicate with the farmers as much as possible. We are hopeful that a fruitful decision will be taken soon."

"Around 30 units of police and central forces have been deployed here to ensure security of the farmers. If needed, more force will be deployed. So far, the protest has been peaceful," Punia added.

--IANS

avr/msk/pd/arm