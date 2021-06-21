Active caseload drops below 60K in Andhra, tally 18.5 lakh

On a positive note, 7,504 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries to over 17.8 lakh.

Amaravati, June 21 (IANS) The number of active Covid cases dropped below the 60,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh to 58,140 on Monday, even as the state reported 2,620 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its overall Covid tally past the 18.5 lakh-mark.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 531, followed by East Godavari (335), Krishna (213), West Godavari (211), Nellore (201), Kadapa and Kurnool (162 each), Visakhapatnam (160), Guntur (158), Srikakulam (144), Anantapur (128), Prakasam (127) and Vizianagaram (88).

Except for Krishna and Vizianagaram, all the other districts in Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than one lakh Covid cases, though the former is inching towards the one lakh-mark, just shy of 1,500 cases.

Meanwhile, 44 persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, mounting the southern state's Covid death toll to 12,363.

With 55,002 lakh more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 2.12 crore-mark.

--IANS

sth/arm