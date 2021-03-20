Active cases surge to 1,191 in J&K

Jammu, March 20 (IANS) As the number of Covid-19 cases in J&K continues to rise, the number of active cases surged to 1,191 on Saturday while 100 patients were discharged after recovery during the last 24 hours.
An official bulletin said 140 tested positive on Saturday, 25 from Jammu division and 115 from Kashmir division.
So far, 128,389 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 125,218 have recovered.
So far, 1,980 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K.
Of the 1,191 active cases, 263 are from Jammu division and 928 from Kashmir division.
