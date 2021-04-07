Active Covid cases breach 13k mark in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 2,331 cases in a span of 24 hours have been registered in the southern state after a long time.

Amaravati, April 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 2,331 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally over 9.13 lakh, while the state's active cases breached the 13,000 mark to reach 13,276.

Meanwhile, 853 more persons have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to over 8.92 lakh.

Guntur district reported the highest number of cases at 368, followed by Krishna (327), Visakhapatnam (298), Chittoor (296), Anantapur (202) and Nellore (186).

Among other places, Kurnool (176), Kadapa (149), Srikakulam (123), Prakasam (110), Vizianagaram (47), East Godavari (29) and West Godavari (20).

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all the districts of Andhra Pradesh, while the state's positive rate dropped to 5.9 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, 12 more persons succumbed to Covid in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 7,262.

With 31,812 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 1.53 crore-mark.

