Active Covid cases breach 2K mark in Andhra

The new Covid cases took the state's tally to over 8.93 lakh, while 204 more people have recovered pushing the total recoveries to over 8.84 lakh.

Amaravati, March 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 380 fresh Covid infections, while the active cases climbed to 2,083, health officials said.

Guntur district reported the highest number of 70 cases, followed by Chittoor (60), Kurnool (51), Krishna (44), Visakhapatnam (43), East Godavari (26), Anantapur (22) and Nellore (21).

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate dropped to 6.08 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more patients have succumbed in the past 24 hours, raising the state's toll to 7,189.

