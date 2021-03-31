Active Covid cases breach 7K-mark in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, March 31 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh registered 1,184 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while its active case tally breached the 7,000-mark to reach 7,338.

After reporting less than 50 cases a day not very long ago, the southern state on Wednesday logged more than 1,000 cases. The new cases raised its overall tally to more than 9.01 lakh, even as 456 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours to raise the total number of recoveries to over 8.87 lakh in the state so far.