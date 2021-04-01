Active Covid cases breach 8k-mark in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, April 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh registered 1,271 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, while its active case tally breached the 8,000-mark to reach 8,142.
After reporting less than 50 cases a day not very long ago, the southern state transitioned into logged more than 1,000 cases a day.
The new cases raised its overall tally to more than 9.03 lakh, even as 464 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours to raise the total number of recoveries over 8.87 lakh in the state so far.
Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 285 on Thursday, followed by Guntur (279), Visakhapatnam (189), Krishna (161), Kadapa and Prakasam (63 each).
Among other places, Anantapur (61), Kurnool (52), Nellore (43), East Godavari (27), Srikakulam (21), Vizianagaram (15) and West Godavari (12).
East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positive rate fell to 5.9 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.
Meanwhile, three more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's Covid death toll to 7,220.
With 31,809 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 1.51 crore-mark.
--IANS
sth/rt