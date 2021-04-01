Active Covid cases breach 8k-mark in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, April 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh registered 1,271 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, while its active case tally breached the 8,000-mark to reach 8,142.

After reporting less than 50 cases a day not very long ago, the southern state transitioned into logged more than 1,000 cases a day.

The new cases raised its overall tally to more than 9.03 lakh, even as 464 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours to raise the total number of recoveries over 8.87 lakh in the state so far.