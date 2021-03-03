Active Covid cases continue to resurge in Andhra

Amaravati, March 3 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's active Covid-19 cases touched 826 on Wednesday, fizzling out the short lived excitement of dip in count, below 600-mark, for a few days.

However, the health officials have failed to explain the reason behind the staggering resurge of such cases.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh recorded 135 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to over 8.9 lakh, even as 82 more persons have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.