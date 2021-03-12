Active Covid cases continue to rise in Andhra, reach 1,227

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 85, followed by East Godavari (41), Guntur (18), Visakhapatnam (16), Krishna (14) and Anantapur (12).

Meanwhile, the state logged 210 new Covid cases, pushing the tally over 8.91 lakh, even as 140 more persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Amaravati, March 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's active Covid-19 cases continued to rise and touched 1,227 on Friday.

Among other places, Srikakulam (8), Kurnool (4), Kadapa, Nellore and Prakasam (3 each), West Godavari (2) and Vizianagaram (1).

As many as 85 cases from Chittoor district assume significance as such high number of infections from a single district have not been recorded in several days.

Likewise, 210 infections on a single day is also significant as such high numbers are being seen after several days in the southern state, indicating a resurgence in the infection rate.

East Godavari's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.17 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the Covid death toll to 7,180.

Powered by 140 more recoveries, total recoveries in the state crossed 8.82 lakh.

With 44,709 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1.44 crore mark on Friday.

