Active Covid cases continue to rise in Andhra, touch 1,443

The state logged 147 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the state's tally to over 8.92 lakh, even as 103 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state past the 8.83 lakh-mark.

Amaravati, March 15 (IANS) The number of active Covid-19 cases continued to rise in Andhra Pradesh, reaching 1,443 on Monday.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 35, followed by East Godavari (31), Guntur (21), Srikakulam (10), Anantapur, Kadapa, Krishna and Nellore (9 each), Visakhapatnam (7), Kurnool (4) and Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari (1 each).

Chittoor district has been logging the highest number of cases for the past several days.

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.13 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.01 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the Covid death toll to 7,185.

With 22,604 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1.45 crore-mark on Monday.

