Active Covid cases creep up in Andhra

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 128 cases, followed by Guntur (99), Visakhapatnam (81), Krishna (63), East Godavari (42), Anantapur (36), Kurnool (35), Nellore (23), Srikakulam (22), West Godavari (20), Prakasam (16), Vizianagaram (12) and Kadapa (8).

The new infections pushed the tally to over 8.95 lakh, while the total recovery count mounted to over 8.84 lakh with 251 more recoveries.

Amaravati, March 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 585 fresh Covid cases, while the active cases rose to 2,946, health officials said.

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.03 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, four more persons have succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's toll to 7,197.

With 35,066 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1.48 crore-mark on Wednesday.

