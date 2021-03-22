Active Covid cases cross 14,000-mark in Karnataka

"The state's Covid tally shot up to 9,71,647, with 1,445 new cases reported on Sunday and active cases rose to 14,267, while recoveries were 9,44,917, with 661 patients discharged during the last 24 hours," said the daily bulletin.

Bengaluru, March 23 (IANS) With 1,445 new cases in a day, active Covid cases across Karnataka shot up to 14,267 while 661 patients recovered from the infection, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

As the epi-centre of the pandemic, Bengaluru registered 886 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 4,18,558, including 9,888 active cases, while 4,04116 recovered, with 294 discharged during the day.

Of the 10 lives lost due to the virus, four were from Bengaluru and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Tumakur and Uttar Kannada districts, taking the state's death toll to 12,444 till date since the pandemic broke on March 8, 2020.

Of the 136 Covid patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 45 are in Bengaluru, 17 in Kalaburagi and 10 in Mandya, with the rest spread across the remaining 28 districts across the southern state.

Out of 78,198 tests conducted during the day, 3,513 were through the rapid-antigen detection and 74,665 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 1.84 per cent for the day and case fatality rate 0.69 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 99,361 people were vaccinated during the day across the state, including 72,879 senior citizens of 60 years of age and above, 19,722 comorbid, 3,145 healthcare workers and 2,615 frontline warriors, taking the cumulative beneficiaries to 25,81,918 since the nationwide drive was launched on January 16.

